Wine and liquor sales on Sunday begin this weekend in Tennessee

Tennesseans can start buying alcoholic beverages, including wine and liquor, on Sundays starting this weekend.
Governor Bill Haslam has signed the "Seven Day Sales" legislation, meaning retail stores can now sell alcohol on Sundays between 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m.
Retailers have been instructed to immediately "mark up" prices by 10% for spirits. This is due to an amendment stating it is the "cost of doing business by the retailer" which was added to the bill before passage.
Grocery stores will not be able to sell wine on Sundays until January 6, 2019.
