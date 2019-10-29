MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Attention wing lovers! The Wing Guru is planning to expand in the Mid-South and across the country.
The Wing Guru is easing your cravings by giving customers easier access to their tasty treats and signature flavors – like the infamous honey suicide.
A spokesperson from the popular restaurant told FOX13 Wing Guru plans to open four more locations.
Currently, restaurants are located on Mt. Moriah in Memphis and on Stage Road in Bartlett.
The restaurant is planning to expand to Southaven in November, then Collieville, Hernando, Miss., and Dallas, TX to follow 2020.
According to the website, the owner of the Wing Guru, Billy Richmond, started to learn ‘the art of the hot wing' when he was 9 years old. His father has been serving wings in to the Memphis community for over 20 years.
You might remember the Wing Guru owner from his college days. Richmond was a star freshman and sophomore basketball player for Vanderbilt University and the University of Memphis, according to the website.
In 2017, Wing Guru became the official chicken wing partner for the University of Memphis, Richmond's alma mater.
For more information on the Wing Guru, click here.
