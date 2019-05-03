Wingstop bringing free wings to Beale Street Music Festival

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Free wings are coming to the Beale Street Music Festival.
Wingstop announced the company is bringing free wings “for all festival-goers” this weekend.
Beale Street Music Festival 2019: Showtimes, parking, tickets and more
The company also said one fan will win free wings for a year. That person will find the “specially-marked #WingstopTour sticker on the back of their chicken wing boat.”
According to the release, the Wingstop truck will be offering multiple flavors of wings for free all weekend.
People will also be able to take part in the company’s VR experience, which includes a life-size Wingstop bag and starring in their own virtual ad.
It is part of the company’s Flavor World Tour.
The company did not specify how many free wings will be allotted per customer.
