Winner of 'The Four', Evvie McKinney, signs record deal in Nashville

Evvie McKinney is making moves in the music industry.
Motown Gospel and Capitol CMG announced signing McKinney to an exclusive recording agreement Monday. She also entered an exclusive publishing agreement with Capitol CMG Publishing.
McKinney began her road to fame on the inaugural season of the hit FOX TV show The Four: Battle for Stardom.
The Soulsville Charter School alum comes from a long line of Memphis singers, and her brother Gedeon, even competed on the 5th season of American Idol.
She charmed Sean ‘P. Diddy' Combs, DJ Khaled, and Megan Trainor while singing songs by Aretha Franklin and Tina Turner on the show.
Monica Coates, Co-Executive Director of Motown Gospel said, "After watching Evvie triumph of The Four, it was clear that she is the rare vocalist who is equally as gifted in her stage presence."
