Winning lottery ticket worth $60K purchased at Memphis gas station, prize hasn't been claimed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One lucky lottery player is $60K richer after buying a ticket at a local gas station.
The Lotto America player matched five numbers and added the 'All-Star Bonus' for an extra dollar.
Officials with the Tennessee Lottery said the ticket purchased at Ross Food and Fuels at 675 E. Shelby Drive in Memphis.
Additional information won't be available until the prize has been claimed.
Lotto America is a multi-state game with drawings held every Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets are only $1.
