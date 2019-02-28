  • Winning lottery ticket worth $60K purchased at Memphis gas station, prize hasn't been claimed

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One lucky lottery player is $60K richer after buying a ticket at a local gas station.

    The Lotto America player matched five numbers and added the 'All-Star Bonus' for an extra dollar.

    Officials with the Tennessee Lottery said the ticket purchased at Ross Food and Fuels at 675 E. Shelby Drive in Memphis.

    Additional information won't be available until the prize has been claimed.

    Lotto America is a multi-state game with drawings held every Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets are only $1.

     

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories