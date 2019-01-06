  • Winning ticket for $100,000 Powerball sold at local gas station

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MUNFORD, Tenn. - One lucky lottery player is $100,000 richer today.

    According to the Tennessee Lottery, a player won $100,000 Saturday by matching four white-ball numbers drawn, plus the Powerball.

    The fortunate player bought the winning ticket from the Shell gas station at 16037 Highway 51 South in Munford, Tennessee.

    The base prize was $50,000, but since the player added the Power Play option for an extra dollar that prize was multiplied by two.

    Since 2004, the Tennessee Lottery has raised more than $4.7 billion for education programs.

