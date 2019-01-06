MUNFORD, Tenn. - One lucky lottery player is $100,000 richer today.
According to the Tennessee Lottery, a player won $100,000 Saturday by matching four white-ball numbers drawn, plus the Powerball.
The fortunate player bought the winning ticket from the Shell gas station at 16037 Highway 51 South in Munford, Tennessee.
The base prize was $50,000, but since the player added the Power Play option for an extra dollar that prize was multiplied by two.
Since 2004, the Tennessee Lottery has raised more than $4.7 billion for education programs.
