    FOX13's Tom Dees will be live throughout the morning on Good Morning Memphis to show you the road conditions to keep you and your family safe. 

    If you live north and northwest of Memphis (in eastern Arkansas and West Tennessee), be very careful and very aware early Sunday.

    Roadways could be a concern, especially the bridges and overpasses. 

    The National Weather Service said there is a good bit of ice accumulation in parts of NE Arkansas.

    Snowfall has been reported in Oxford and Lafayette County from 11 p.m. on Saturday. 

    FOX13's Tom Dees spoke with officials who said the roads are hazardous and there have already been a number of accidents. 

