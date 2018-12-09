FOX13's Tom Dees will be live throughout the morning on Good Morning Memphis to show you the road conditions to keep you and your family safe.
If you live north and northwest of Memphis (in eastern Arkansas and West Tennessee), be very careful and very aware early Sunday.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Police identify body found at vacant home as missing Memphis man
- Cyntoia Brown must serve at least 51 years for murdering man, Tenn. Supreme Court says
- Memphis rapper sentenced to 5 years in prison
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Roadways could be a concern, especially the bridges and overpasses.
The National Weather Service said there is a good bit of ice accumulation in parts of NE Arkansas.
Snowfall has been reported in Oxford and Lafayette County from 11 p.m. on Saturday.
FOX13's Tom Dees spoke with officials who said the roads are hazardous and there have already been a number of accidents.
Many reports of wintry precipitation are coming in from all around the Mid-South this morning - from snow in Oxford, MS to a good bit of ice accumulation in parts of NE Arkansas. If you must be out please use extra caution, particularly on bridges and overpasses.— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) December 9, 2018
One of our Campus Safety Officers sent these in while making his rounds this evening. Sure does make for pretty scenery when it snows! pic.twitter.com/LdhdQPkJ1N— OleMissPolice (@OleMissPolice) December 9, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}