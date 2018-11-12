Winter weather could hit the Mid-South this week

Tonight’s forecast remains to be a soggy and cold one, but as the moisture exits the Mid-South we have the brief chance to see a transition from rain to a freezing drizzle or light snow mix.
The best area to see this brief transition will be north and west of Shelby County during the evening hours, and overnight into early Tuesday.
No major impacts or accumulation is expected.
After tomorrow our attention will focus in on Wednesday. That’s when we have a better chance to see winter precipitation fall for some of the Mid-South.
Right now - models are in good agreement that moisture will be in place over the Mid-South, but the question will be ‘will the cold air be here?’
An area of low pressure will move north into the TN Valley pulling up the moisture into the Mid-South late Wednesday, but temperatures are expected to be too warm to see any major impacts.
As the night progresses temperatures will start to dip, some areas will be close to freezing. This is where we could see a transition to a wintry mix or light snow.
Right now, the focus for any light accumulation will be in our northern tier counties.
The moisture exits the area by Thursday afternoon and our below average temperature trend continues.
We are also tracking dry conditions beyond Thursday and into the weekend. Stay tuned for constant updates!
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}