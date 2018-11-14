  • Winter Weather: Live updates and latest storm track

    By: Elisabeth D'Amore , Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:

    The question on everyone's mind this week was "would it snow?" The answer was a resounding yes, to different degrees, as a winter storm system moves through the Mid-South.

    In short, yes, but the amount of wintry precipitation you'll see likely depends on where you live.

    A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for nearly all the FOX13 viewing area -- except our southernmost counties -- until noon on Thursday.

    The Severe Weather Center 13 team's is continuing to monitor the latest tracks for the winter weather and will have LIVE updates on FOX13 News at 6 p.m.

    QUICK FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:

    • Temperatures are FRIGID now, and most areas will stay at or below freezing all day
    • Precip chance: 50/60%--a wintry mix is likely across most of the Mid-South this evening.
    • Light snow through late evening, especially along and north of I-40. 2" or less expected. Isolated higher amounts farther north. 1" or less possible across parts of north Mississippi.
       

    Wintry mix began falling late Wednesday morning. By midnight and into early Thursday morning, temperatures across the Mid South will be at and below freezing as the wintry mix/light snow continues.

    Light snow is possible from midnight through early Thursday morning. Less than an inch is expected across Shelby County. North of I-40, 1” to 3” is forecasted, especially in NE Arkansas and NW Tennessee. 

    HOUR-BY-HOUR FORECAST

    The moisture exits the area by Thursday afternoon and our below average temperature trend continues.

    We are also tracking dry conditions beyond Thursday and into the weekend. Stay tuned for constant updates!

