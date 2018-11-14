The question on everyone's mind this week was "would it snow?" The answer was a resounding yes, to different degrees, as a winter storm system moves through the Mid-South.
In short, yes, but the amount of wintry precipitation you'll see likely depends on where you live.
Cold temps, winter weather.....You ready? Winter Weather Advisory until tomorrow.https://t.co/HMwOP8DPVO pic.twitter.com/AaeU2V2dBE— Brittani (@BrittaniD_Fox13) November 14, 2018
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for nearly all the FOX13 viewing area -- except our southernmost counties -- until noon on Thursday.
The Severe Weather Center 13 team's is continuing to monitor the latest tracks for the winter weather and will have LIVE updates on FOX13 News at 6 p.m.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX13 WEATHER APP TO STAY UP TO DATE ON THE LATEST TRACKING
FOX13 WINTER WEATHER TIP SHEET
Our latest thoughts on the snowfall potential for the Midsouth beginning tomorrow evening. These numbers will change over the next 24 hours. Stay tuned for updates! pic.twitter.com/PbmSbExWCe— Elisabeth D'Amore (@edamoreFOX13) November 13, 2018
QUICK FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS:
- Temperatures are FRIGID now, and most areas will stay at or below freezing all day
- Precip chance: 50/60%--a wintry mix is likely across most of the Mid-South this evening.
- Light snow through late evening, especially along and north of I-40. 2" or less expected. Isolated higher amounts farther north. 1" or less possible across parts of north Mississippi.
Wintry mix began falling late Wednesday morning. By midnight and into early Thursday morning, temperatures across the Mid South will be at and below freezing as the wintry mix/light snow continues.
Light snow is possible from midnight through early Thursday morning. Less than an inch is expected across Shelby County. North of I-40, 1” to 3” is forecasted, especially in NE Arkansas and NW Tennessee.
The moisture exits the area by Thursday afternoon and our below average temperature trend continues.
We are also tracking dry conditions beyond Thursday and into the weekend. Stay tuned for constant updates!
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}