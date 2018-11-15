Winter Weather: Live updates and the return of warmer temps

Yesterday’s winter weather is gone, and temperatures will be above freezing for today with decreasing cloud cover.
Decreasing clouds and "warmer" temperatures for this Thursday. Seasonable temperatures arrive this weekend. https://t.co/HMwOP8DPVO pic.twitter.com/0cxq8p3JSs— Brittani (@BrittaniD_Fox13) November 15, 2018
Rising temperatures and the return of sunshine will help melt any snow and ice that we received yesterday.
Over the next several days, seasonable temperatures will return as we dip into the 50s Friday with sunny skies.
This weekend will bring us sunshine and the 60s.
Our next round of rain will arrive Sunday into Monday, although at this point it’s not looking like a soaker. Temperatures early next week will be in the 50s.
