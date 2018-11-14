  • Wintry mix, possible snow forecasted for parts of Mid-South

    Updated:
    • COLD temps tonight – below freezing into tomorrow morning
    • A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect for the entire FOX13 viewing area at 6 am – 12 noon Thursday
    • High temperature Wednesday will be 35°
    • Rain will begin falling by early afternoon
    • Scattered wintry mix is expected 
    • As temperatures fall accumulation may occur in select locations
    • Bridges and overpasses experiencing rain/snow and freezing temps will ice first – please be cautious
    • Potential for accumulation will grow as the system moves north of Memphis
    • Attention must be paid to the freezing line as well as bands of precipitation
    • Select roads may have travel issues – please be aware
    • VERY COLD temperatures (below freezing)  will arrive Thursday morning, so wherever precipitation falls it will be glazed over and slippery
    • Travel could be impacted Thursday morning. Stay tuned for updates!

