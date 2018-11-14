- COLD temps tonight – below freezing into tomorrow morning
- A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect for the entire FOX13 viewing area at 6 am – 12 noon Thursday
- High temperature Wednesday will be 35°
- Rain will begin falling by early afternoon
- Scattered wintry mix is expected
- As temperatures fall accumulation may occur in select locations
- Bridges and overpasses experiencing rain/snow and freezing temps will ice first – please be cautious
- Potential for accumulation will grow as the system moves north of Memphis
- Attention must be paid to the freezing line as well as bands of precipitation
- Select roads may have travel issues – please be aware
- VERY COLD temperatures (below freezing) will arrive Thursday morning, so wherever precipitation falls it will be glazed over and slippery
- Travel could be impacted Thursday morning. Stay tuned for updates!
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Victims identified after mass shooting in Shelby County
- GOP Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith jokes about attending ‘public hanging’ before run-off against black Dem
- Tennessee Titans fan reaching for free T-shirt critical after falling over railing
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}