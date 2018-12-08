  • Wintry mix possible this weekend across the Mid-South

    Updated:

    A cold rain is still expected for Saturday – our far north counties will continue to have a strong potential for rain to transition to a freezing mix: sleet/freezing rain/snow.  

    For that reason, a Winter Weather Advisory is active for much of Saturday.

    New data just in is pointing towards a growing threat of sleet/freezing rain from midnight Saturday into roughly 6 a.m. Sunday.

    WHAT THAT MEANS:

    If you live north and northwest of Memphis (in eastern Arkansas and west Tennessee), be very careful and very aware late Saturday into early Sunday.

    Roadways will be a concern;  if accumulation occurs, downed trees and powerlines must also be monitored.

    Temperatures – just a few degrees – will be critical for this event.

    The FOX13 viewing area has a complicated temperature profile.

    Temps are expected to trend “below” freezing more often north/northwest of Memphis:  “close” to freezing in Memphis;  “generally above” freezing south/southwest of Memphis.

    Stay tuned to all new developments this weekend from Severe Weather Center 13.

     

    QUICK FORECAST:

    • TRain will be moving into the mid-south Friday night
    • Cold rain expected all day Saturday and into Sunday morning
    • A Winter Weather Advisory will be active for the northernmost FOX13 counties from 3am Sat – 6pm Sat
    • This means that the potential for freezing rain/sleet/snow could impact roadways
    • Temperatures will be hovering close to/just above freezing during the day
    • Temperatures will be close to/just below freezing overnight Saturday into Sunday
    • There is the potential for more wintry mix Saturday, and early Sunday as the cold air and rain combine
    • At this time, no significant accumulation is expected – BUT – we’re monitoring fluctuating temperatures closely
    • A swing by just a few degrees could have a significant impact on the precipitation type
    • It’s a great time to download the FREE FOX13 Weather App – you can track the rain or wintry mix as it’s happening
    • Watch the video above for the latest update on this weekend's forecast!
       

