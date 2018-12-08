Wintry mix possible this weekend across the Mid-South

A cold rain is still expected for Saturday – our far north counties will continue to have a strong potential for rain to transition to a freezing mix: sleet/freezing rain/snow.
For that reason, a Winter Weather Advisory is active for much of Saturday.
New data just in is pointing towards a growing threat of sleet/freezing rain from midnight Saturday into roughly 6 a.m. Sunday.
WHAT THAT MEANS:
If you live north and northwest of Memphis (in eastern Arkansas and west Tennessee), be very careful and very aware late Saturday into early Sunday.
Roadways will be a concern; if accumulation occurs, downed trees and powerlines must also be monitored.
Temperatures – just a few degrees – will be critical for this event.
The FOX13 viewing area has a complicated temperature profile.
Temps are expected to trend “below” freezing more often north/northwest of Memphis: “close” to freezing in Memphis; “generally above” freezing south/southwest of Memphis.
Stay tuned to all new developments this weekend from Severe Weather Center 13.
QUICK FORECAST:
- TRain will be moving into the mid-south Friday night
- Cold rain expected all day Saturday and into Sunday morning
- A Winter Weather Advisory will be active for the northernmost FOX13 counties from 3am Sat – 6pm Sat
- This means that the potential for freezing rain/sleet/snow could impact roadways
- Temperatures will be hovering close to/just above freezing during the day
- Temperatures will be close to/just below freezing overnight Saturday into Sunday
- There is the potential for more wintry mix Saturday, and early Sunday as the cold air and rain combine
- At this time, no significant accumulation is expected – BUT – we’re monitoring fluctuating temperatures closely
- A swing by just a few degrees could have a significant impact on the precipitation type
