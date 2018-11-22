Wiseacre Brewery eyes second location in downtown Memphis

Memphis-based brewer Wiseacre announced plans to expand its operations into Downtown Memphis Wednesday afternoon.
The company is looking to build into the South Main district of downtown. Wiseacre said it’s a part of an effort to expand its operations.
“We’re at capacity. We have been for two years. We are really trying to find a way for the stars to align for the next property to make it all work,” said Kellan Bartosch, co-founder of Wiseacre. “We had to deny some distribution opportunities because we can’t make any more beer.”
Wiseacre was founded in 2013. It currently operates out of Broad Street in a 12,000 square-foot facility in Binghampton.
The new site will be about 40,000 square feet.
Bartosch hopes construction on the new space will begin this winter. He anticipated it will be finished about one year after.
