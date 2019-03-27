Wiseacre Brewing Company eyeing downtown location

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Wiseacre Brewing Company pulled a building permit for a downtown location Tuesday.
The permit states it will be more than 40,000 sq. ft. and located in the empty lot on BB King, Butler, Able, and Vance.
FOX13 spoke to Alan Murray. He is visiting from England and said beer culture is very different in the United States.
“In England it’s all pub culture,” he said.
Murray said he would have liked to see a Wisacre location in the downtown area after trying it on Beale Street.
“I’ve had a couple of the IPAs that you have in Memphis,” Murray said. “Really nice.”
The permit is for $7 million. Renderings show it will have the taproom, kitchen, and store in one area. The other side of the building will house the warehouse, cellar, cooler, and kegger.
Wiseacre's craft brewery is currently located in the 2700 block of Broad Avenue.
