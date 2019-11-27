0 Wiseman responds after NCAA upholds decision on reinstatement

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The NCAA is standing by its decision to sideline star freshman for the Memphis Tigers Basketball team until January.

The sports governing body said on Twitter that it upheld its decision on the James Wiseman reinstatement, and he is eligible to return to competition Jan. 12 when the Tigers take on South Florida.

Wiseman must also pay $11,500 to a charity of his choice.

The star freshman took to Twitter to release a statement:

Sometimes bad things happen to good people. God has never left me nor forsaken me throughout this process! God knows my destiny and I feel that even though hardships may be upon me! It too shall pass in the Grace of God. My journey isn't finished, and this too shall pass. 🙏🏾✍🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Bftd3PagCr — James Wiseman (@BigTicket_JW) November 27, 2019

He will miss the Tigers' game Nov. 28 against North Carolina State in Brooklyn, New York, on Dec. 28. Wiseman will miss a trio of games against Southeastern Conference teams: Saturday vs. Mississippi, Dec. 14 at No. 20 Tennessee and Jan. 4 vs. Georgia.

The freshman also will miss the first two games of league play in the American Athletic Conference

On Nov. 8, the NCAA ruled Wiseman was ineligible to play for Memphis because coach Penny Hardaway provided money to help move Wiseman's family from Nashville to Memphis in 2017.

When the news first broke, Wiseman received a restraining order to play that night's game. Since then, the university, players, and fans alike were waiting to find out what punishment would be handed down.

Wiseman decision upheld by membership committee: pic.twitter.com/p1foALnB4w — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) November 27, 2019

The University of Memphis released a statement saying:

This morning, the NCAA's Committee on Student-Athlete Reinstatement upheld the conditions of reinstatement for men's basketball student-athlete James Wiseman, who will be eligible to return to competition Jan. 12. Although disappointing, we look forward to a promising season.

