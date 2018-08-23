With Downtown Memphis development buzzing, how will parking be affected?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Downtown Memphis area is buzzing with talks of growth.
From the Riverfront overhaul to the relocation of the art museum, the feel of downtown could change soon.
But that has everyone from residents to city officials wondering: how will that affect parking?
The Memphis Downtown Commission held a listening session Wednesday, saying they will take what they learned into an overall plan for future parking.
People in attendance had a chance to sound off about parking.
“Right now, we don’t have critical needs in certain areas but in areas where it’s dense, we do,” said Jennifer Oswalt, a DMC member. “We do see that is going to be a problem as we become more dense all over downtown. That’s what we’re trying to get ahead of.”
Some of the words that came to mind for Memphians when asked about parking downtown: sparse, confusing, vanishing.
What kind of tangible things could we see starting to take place?
“It would be a mix of policy within our organizations based on incentives,” Oswalt said. “It may be something the city could change.”
The commission said the plan would fall inside the overall plan for downtown development.
