0 Witnesses at early hearings determine if suspects stay in jail or charges are dismissed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man accused of murder is back out on the streets tonight.

Donvoe Sanders was released after the second-degree murder charge was dismissed, and his bond lowered to $50,000.

He was released after a witness changed his story during a preliminary hearing. The judge ruled there was not enough evidence for the murder charge, and it was dismissed.

Lawyers who work at 201 Poplar daily are not surprised that a suspect arrested for murder walked out of the jail, they said it happens all of the time.

One local attorney told FOX13 that often times the District Attorney's office will not subpoena a witness for a preliminary hearing if they know the case will 'go upstairs' for a trial. If the witness does not show, the DA can almost always get a grand jury to indict.

Mario Lofton was killed in July 2017. Mario’s mother Priscilla was at the preliminary hearing when a key witness, now an inmate, changed his story.

“He said he didn't know for sure who was behind him. He didn't know whether or not Donvoe shot him. He just heard the shots,” said Taylor.

Defense Attorney Michael Working said he is not surprised.

“Witnesses are often very uncooperative, and it is a big problem for the DA’s office. It’s nothing unique to this case. That happens five or ten times a day,” said Working.

Working told FOX13 that when witnesses do not cooperate, charges are dropped, until a grand jury can indict at a later date.

It allows people accused of murder, like Sanders, out of jail for a period of time before another warrant is issued following the indictment.

“If you are charged with a crime and you win the hearing, you go home. You are not charged with a crime. You don’t get held in jail. And he won his hearing that’s why he went home,” said Working.

Working sees it all the time. Sometimes witnesses are scared. Sometimes they do not want to take off work to testify. Other times, like in the case of the Hamilton brothers accused in the McDonalds drive-thru murder, the main witness refused to testify because of street code.

“All that has to happen is someone has to walk into court and say that guy was involved. If the District Attorney cannot find someone who is brave enough to do that. The problem is not with the District Attorney, it’s with the community and the witnesses,” said Working.

The District Attorney will indict murder suspects, and usually take the case to trial and subpoena witnesses. That is little consolation for victim’s relatives, like Priscilla, who feel like the closure they had with an arrest is gone with a release.

“They just let him go, because I don't think they really want to deal with it,” said Taylor.

It is unclear at this time when Sanders next court date is for his aggravated burglary charge.



