0 Witnessing deadly shootings, other incidents could cause severe trauma for children, expert says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Frayser family is grieving after 4-year-old Ayden Robinson died in a shooting Monday afternoon.

Police said the toddler was shot and killed by his 3-year-old brother while they were playing alone with a loaded gun in a Memphis apartment.

FOX13 took a closer look at the impact this kind of tragedy has on children.

University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC) medical experts said this kind of incident can be traumatic for anyone but especially for a child whose brain is still developing. They told FOX13 there will likely be psychological distress from this incident.

“The experience of thinking they had a toy that they were playing with, pulling the trigger, shooting it and maybe seeing the bullet enter the person – their own brother,” said Dr. Altha Stewart, Director of UTHSC Center for Health & Justice Involved Youth.

Stewart said those are the moments that might be left behind for Jayden Robinson after police said he unintentionally shot and killed his brother.

“I don’t know if they’d ever seen blood in that way before or see a body drop and have the life ooze of it like that. I don’t know if they’d had that experience but if they haven’t, they now have something burned into their mind,” said Stewart.

She said the brain isn’t fully developed until you reach your mid-20s. Stewart said this toddler probably hasn’t even processed what happened yet.

“If you’re 3-years-old and still forming your ability to make sentences and count and know your alphabet and colors, imagine having that. Imagine knowing the color of blood,” said Stewart.

She said this kind of traumatic incident causes psychological distress which can lead to future challenges.

“If you’re traumatized in the way this young person is going to be traumatized, there’s a likelihood you can’t learn, you’re not even going to want to go to school. You’re going to be stigmatized in other ways. You may not be able have healthy relationships,” she said.

Stewart said the next step is getting help and knowing it’s available. She said there several trauma-informed resources in the Frayser community.

