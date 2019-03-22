0 Wives of men involved in 1968 sanitation strike share their stories

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The wives of several men who participated in the 1968 Sanitation Strike shared firsthand stories of their experiences during the strike.

The Benjamin Hooks Institute for Social Change at the University of Memphis hosted the event.

It’s so often we hear the motto of the 1968 Memphis Sanitation Strike “I Am A Man,” but we rarely think about the women behind the strike.

Many of the wives of the strikers managed to take over providing for the household by getting jobs.

Jimmie Leach’s husband Baxter Leach is one of the sanitation strikers that went without work.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“We had to stand behind our husbands,” Leach said.

Leach said she worked many jobs to keep her home from going without a paycheck.

“I had a little job myself and were able to eat and take care of the family and then sometimes we got food from other people,” Leach said.

Executive Director of the Benjamin Hooks Institute for Social Change Daphane McFerren said hearing the stories of these women is necessary.

McFerren said their experiences during the strike sheds light on many things that have never been explored.

“The women’s perspective of that period is critical to providing a holistic understanding of what occurred and how families pulled together of the African American men who were a part of the union,” McFerren said.

Leach and several other wives of strikers have participated in telling their stories on camera as part of docuseries called “1300 Men.”

1,300 is the total number of men who went on strike.

Leach said she learned life lessons from the strike.

“You learn to live off the little you have so I would take a little and make it,” Leech said.

For more information, click here.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.