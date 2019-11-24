0 Wolfchase Galleria prepares for active shooter

BARTLETT, Tenn. - If you were in the Bartlett area this morning and saw a heavy police presence, don't fear. Memphis Police were at Wolfchase Galleria training employees on what to do when disaster strikes.

"They wanted us to come out to do an active shooter drill for the mall and for the tenants inside," said Robert Carlson, MPD's Active Shooter Program Coordinator.

He said their office was contacted after the Oct. 6 shooting at Wolfchase Galleria, in which three victims were located after a fight in the parking lot. Two teenagers were charged.

"We went in and conducted a drill with all the mall employees, put a role player inside the mall, firing simulated shots, and allowed the stores to actually go through and practice exactly what they would do in a real environment," Carlson said.

"Then had law enforcement respond, so the mall could see what it would be like to have law enforcement respond to the situation."

This isn't the first time security has been a focus at the mall. FOX13 was there in December of 2017, after three people were shot outside Wolfchase the day after Christmas.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

"For them to understand what their roles and responsibilities are for not only the employees, but the customers; it's extremely vital," he said. "And it's a partnership between the police department and the community we have to have in order to keep everyone in the community safe."

He said the most important thing for shoppers to remember this holiday season is: avoid, deny, defend.

That means to avoid the situation, deny the shooter access to you, and defend yourself if need be.

Carlson said their active shooter training is free to any business that is interested. All you have to do is contact Memphis Police.



© 2019 Cox Media Group.