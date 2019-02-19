0 Wolfchase Galleria updates 'hoodie policy,' rules on video recording following controversial arrests

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Wolfchase Galleria has updated its policies about what shoppers can wear inside the mall.

This comes after the controversy and protest over the mall’s so-called “hoodie policy.”

Back in November, four men were kicked out of the mall as the incident caught on camera.

A witness said it was because the men were wearing hoodies. That witness told FOX13 at the time it was racial profiling. The men were black.

In a previous statement, Wolfchase told FOX13 “police are only called if a customer refuses or becomes belligerent.”

They said an MPD officer repeatedly asked someone to remove their hood and they would not, which is why he was removed from the mall.

The backlash was immense. Four white women even went so far as to wear hoodies to the mall to prove a point about racial profiling.

Shortly after that incident, the mall told us, the difference is when asked to remove their hoods, those women complied.

As of Jan. 31, the company’s “code of conduct” has been updated on its website. The new rules are almost identical to the previous code, with two lines in particular that received clarification.

First, the “wear appropriate clothing” rule originally had no language that included hoodies. Now, it states “Wear appropriate clothing. Hoodies are acceptable as long as your face remains visible.”

Also, the recording policy initially banned only filming for commercial use. Now, the policy adds: “Video is acceptable for non-commercial and non-disruptive purposes.”

