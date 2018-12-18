  • Woman, 19, charged with first-degree murder, accused of shooting Memphis man to death

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman was charged with first-degree murder after a Memphis man was shot to death inside his home. 

    According to Memphis police, James Milliken, 68, was found dead in his home on Dec. 6 around 6 p.m. in the 2700 block of Rangeline Road. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Police said Milliken was killed by a gunshot. 

    Kyah Austin, 19, was identified as a suspect and arrested following the incident.

    MPD charged Austin with first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.

    We are working to find out more details surrounding the incident. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories