Woman, 19, charged with first-degree murder, accused of shooting Memphis man to death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman was charged with first-degree murder after a Memphis man was shot to death inside his home.
According to Memphis police, James Milliken, 68, was found dead in his home on Dec. 6 around 6 p.m. in the 2700 block of Rangeline Road.
Police said Milliken was killed by a gunshot.
Kyah Austin, 19, was identified as a suspect and arrested following the incident.
MPD charged Austin with first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.
We are working to find out more details surrounding the incident.
