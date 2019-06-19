0 Woman, 2 others arrested in connection with robbery, murder of man inside Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The third suspect has been arrested in connection with the robbery and murder of a man inside his home in Memphis.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, Jasmine Moore was located and arrested in Cleveland, Ohio months after investigators said she shot a man to death in Hickory Hill.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 2, 2018 in the 3800 block of Bald Eagle Drive.

According to a police affidavit, Moore met the victim at a funeral the previous day and he brought her back to his home. Police said when the victim – identified as Palmer Cowley – was in the bathroom, Moore let two other men inside the home.

At that point, investigators said the two men – later arrested and identified as Travis Wilkerson, 36, and Jerrod Williams, 26 – took Cowley’s wallet and attempted to take both of his televisions.

When Cowley tried to run from the apartment, police said Moore shot at him twice. He was struck once in the torso. Cowley yelled up to a neighbor to call 911 and laid down on the sidewalk, saying that he was set up by Moore.

Officers arrested Williams a few hours later, and he provided more details regarding the incident.

He told investigators that once Wilkerson left to go to an ATM with the victim’s debit card, he shot Cowley again.

Cowley was later pronounced dead.

However, Moore was the only one charged with first-degree murder. Moore, Williams and Wilkerson were all charged with especially aggravated robbery.

After months on the run, U.S. Marshals tracked down Moore in Cleveland. She was taken into custody without incident and remains in custody awaiting extradition.

