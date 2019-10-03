0 Woman abandoned on the side of the road after double deadly shooting in Whitehaven neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police were on the scene of a homicide in Whitehaven Wednesday morning. According to police, the investigation is at the corner of Lakeview Road and Mark Road.

Patrice Smith said her daughter, 27-year-old Florence Jones, didn’t deserve to lose her life or be thrown on side of the road.

Sources told FOX13 one woman ran to a police precinct to get help after she was left to die on the side of the road.

Police need help capturing the killer who abandoned the woman on Lakeview Road, not far from Elvis Presley Boulevard. It's a very isolated area where there are mostly trees.

Jones' stepfather told FOX13 it's possible his stepfather knew the suspect but did not go into detail.

“Whoever did this, why would they bring them on this type of street and just throw them out,” Smith said.

A man on his way to work discovered Dereece clinging on to life next to the body of Florence Jones on Lakeview Road in Whitehaven.

Jones died on the scene.

Dereece is at Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD. MPD originally told FOX13 Dereece died at the hospital, but she is still alive. MPD said she is in critical condition.

**Correction**

Victim #2 is listed as critical. She is not deceased. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 2, 2019

“I’m puzzled about a lot of this right now,” Smith said.

Police are urging you to call 901-528-CASH if you have any information.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.