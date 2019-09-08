TUNICA, MISS. - The search for a Mississippi woman and two kids continues after authorities say the SUV accidentally crashed into the Mississippi River.
The crash happened around 10 a.m. near the Fitz Tunica Casino & Hotel.
Tunica officials told FOX13, Symphony Wilson, 29, of Tunica, Mississippi was inside a vehicle occupied with a five-year-old female and a two-year-old male when the car crashed into the Mississippi River.
The Tunica county sheriff’s office said a woman drove into the MS River between the Fitz Casino and Tunica River Park around 10 a.m. A five year old and two year old were inside the car. TCSO is looking for a Gray Chevy Suburan. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/Snp93Ryn2Z— Jacque Masse (@massereports) September 8, 2019
Officials told FOX13 Wilson was dropping off a family friend who works at the Fitz Tunica Casino & Hotel prior to the crash. Authorities are still trying to figure out what happened after Wilson dropped off her friend, but believe how the SUV ended up in the Mississippi River was an accident.
The vehicle is described as a gray Chevy Suburban.
According to the Tunica County Sheriff, Arkansas State Police are en route to Tunica to assist with their dive team. Officials in Tunica have located the SUV and now are trying to bring the vehicle back to surface.
The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office, along with DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Diving Unit, Search & Rescue Unit and Air Support; Mississippi Fish & Wildlife; Mississippi Gaming Commission; First Responders and Pafford EMS have all worked on this investigation.
This is a developing story. FOX13 will bring you the very latest both on-air and online when more info becomes available.
