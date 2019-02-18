Woman accused of crashing car with children inside while being drunk, police say

A drunk driver in Shelby County is accused of crashing into a ditch with three kids inside the car.
Jeri Kendall is charged with DUI and Child Abuse.
Investigators said she veered off Highway-385 early in the morning on February 18.
Deputies said when they got to the scene, they immediately smelled alcohol and her eyes were bloodshot.
According to court records, one juvenile was found in the front seat and two others in the back seat.
None of them were wearing seatbelts, police said.
No one was hurt.
