Woman accused of hitting, killing man appeared in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman accused of using her car to kill a man last week faced a judge Thursday morning.
Memphis police said Venesis Ford, 39, intentionally hit the man just before 3 a.m. Oct. 16 in the 3100 block of Beauchamp Dr. in Oakhaven.
Police arrested Ford, and she was charged with second-degree murder, according to records.
The man hit by Ford died at the scene, police said.
Ford’s bond was set at $500,000.
She told investigators she was protecting herself from the man killed, police said.
Oct. 24 Ford was assigned an attorney and a bond hearing was scheduled for Nov. 1
