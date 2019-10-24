Woman accused of hitting, killing man due in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman is due in court today after she hit and killed a man on purpose, police said.
Memphis police said Venesis Ford, 39, intentionally hit the man just before 3 a.m. Oct. 16 in the 3100 block of Beauchamp Dr. in Oakhaven.
Police arrested Ford, and she was charged with second-degree murder, according to records.
The man hit by Ford died at the scene, police said.
Ford’s bond was set at $500,000.
She told investigators she was protecting herself from the man killed, police said. She may have an attorney assigned to her.
Ford is due in court today, and we will update this story with new information.
