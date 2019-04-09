0 Woman accused of killing Memphis pastor hires high-profile attorney, pleads not guilty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The woman accused of shooting and killing a Memphis pastor in his own home had her first court appearance on Tuesday.

'You broke my heart.' Police documents reveal new details in killing of Memphis pastor

Attorney Leslie Ballin, of Ballin, Ballin & Fisherman will represent Latoshia Daniels in the case. This is the same law firm that represents Sherra Wright in the Lorenzen Wright murder trial.

Attorney Ballin told FOX13 the Daniels family reached out to the law firm and hired them.

“The family is not used to this kind of… trouble… but the criminal court process is new to this family and this client. It’s a learning process for this family,” Ballin said.

Ballin also hasn’t met with Daniels - he plans to meet with her Tuesday afternoon.

“We have just been retained on the case. I have not been able to talk to her yet,” Ballin explained.

Police arrested Latoshia Daniels and charged her with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, assault on a police officer, and resisting arrest.

Officers said Daniels shot and killed Brodes Perry, the associate pastor of Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church. Perry's wife was also injured during the shooting.

Daniels pleaded not guilty in the case. The case has been reset for April 23.

Latoshia Daniels is set to appear in court at 2 p.m. She faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and other charges after Pastor Brodes Perry was shot and killed at a collierville apt last Thursday. His wife was shot in the shoulder. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/7rl22m9YcC — Jacque Masse (@massereports) April 9, 2019

