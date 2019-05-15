0 Woman accused of killing Memphis pastor smiles, cries, blows kisses during court hearing

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - The woman accused of killing a Memphis pastor in his Collierville home made a brief court appearance Tuesday, where her attorneys opted to waive a preliminary hearing.

Latoshia Daniels is appearing in court for her preliminary hearing. She is accused of shooting and killing pastor Brodes Perry with Mississippi Boulevard @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/hqRcyZYoKy — Jacque Masse (@massereports) May 14, 2019

Latoshia Daniels is charged with first-degree murder, among other crimes, in the death of Brodes Perry, the associate pastor of Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis. Perry was shot and killed in his Collierville home on April 4.

An arrest affidavit for Daniels detailed the deadly shooting.

Perry’s wife told police Daniels arrived at the family’s home that night. She told police she allowed Daniels inside the apartment because she was an acquaintance that the couple knew while they were living in Little Rock, Ark.

They allegedly spoke for about 30 minutes before Brodes Perry arrived – then the three of them spoke for another 10 minutes before Daniels started to leave.

While the couple was escorting Daniels out of their home - she allegedly pulled out a handgun from her jacket and began to shoot Mr. Perry several times, according to the arrest affidavit. Perry's wife told investigators Daniels repeatedly said "you broke my heart" while she was shooting.

Mrs. Perry was allegedly shot in the shoulder after she knelt to check on her husband.

Police said Brodes Perry was shot in the head and torso. He did not survive.

On Tuesday, Latoshia Daniels appeared in Collierville court for a scheduled preliminary hearing.

Latoshia Daniels’ attorney Leslie Ballin decided not to have a preliminary hearing. He said she will remain in custody until a Shelby county grand jury hears her case. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/4OnYbGEUHU — Jacque Masse (@massereports) May 14, 2019

Daniels’ attorney, Leslie Ballin, said the defense opted to waive that hearing – and the state agreed.

Ballin explained that a grand jury review of the case is the next step. That is expected to be completed over a three to four-month period, he said.

During the brief hearing, Latoshia Daniels waived at loved ones in the courtroom.

Several friends and family members gathered to speak with Latoshia Daniels’ attorney Leslie Ballin. I asked if the friends wanted to talk to but they did not want to give a comment @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/4HHWJcVKUY — Jacque Masse (@massereports) May 14, 2019

Soon thereafter, she broke down and began crying.

FOX13’s Jacque Masse asked Ballin about his client’s emotional state.

“She is doing a little bit better,” he said. “It appears she’s adapting to where she is. It was apparent to me that her demeanor was better today than it was last time we were in court.”

As FOX13's camera was rolling, we saw someone in the courtroom blow a kiss toward Latoshia Daniels. Before she walked out, Daniels blew a kiss back in that person's direction.

Brodes Perry’s wife was in the courtroom. Ballin said she was standing by and planned to testify if called upon.

