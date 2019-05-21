Woman accused of setting Mercedes on fire after confrontation at Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman is wanted after officials said she intentionally set a Mercedes E-class and other materials on fire at a Memphis apartment complex.
According to a release from fire officials, the woman drove a white Mercedes Benz to The Wyndham apartments on Shuler Drive around 12:15 p.m. on April 30.
The release said she then “confronted” the victim in front of the residence.
Investigators said the woman poured an accelerant on the victim’s vehicle – a Mercedes E-350 – and set it on fire.
She is accused of also setting fire to a “pile of combustible materials at the front entrance of the apartment,” which caused structural damage to the building.
The incident is being investigated as an arson, according to officials.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
