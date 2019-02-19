Woman accused of stabbing someone in drive-thru line at McDonald's, police say

A woman is stabbed in the head while in the drive-thru line at a Memphis McDonald’s.
Police said two women were in the drive-thru on Union Avenue in the Medical District.
They got into a fight over their place in line, court records said.
That's when police said Asalene Branch stabbed the woman in the head.
She's going to be ok.
Branch is charged with Aggravated Assault and will be in court on Tuesday.
