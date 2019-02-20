Woman accuses man of cheating, opens fire in front of Airbnb, police say

A Shelby County Airbnb turned into a crime scene after a couple arguing over cheating turned violent, police said.
Deputies were called to the 10100 block of Bloomsbury Avenue after the owner, who said she rents bedrooms out to Airbnb, heard gunshots.
The caller said two people were fighting inside her home and then went outside. Moments after, she heard the shots.
When deputies arrived, no one was on the scene, but later the suspect and the victim returned, court records said.
According to detectives, Yareli Jacome and Nolan Burke were arguing in the home over Burke cheating on her with another woman.
They left the house and when Jacome got to the car, she grabbed the victim's handgun started shooting at Burke while he drove away.
He returned and saw the suspect crying in the front yard. He picked her up and they drove off together, deputies said.
Yareli Jacome is charged with Aggravated Assault and Reckless Endangerment.
