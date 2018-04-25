Woman admits to breaking into cars on Memphis college campuses, police say

A suspicious car led to two women being arrested for stealing from college campuses.
According to the arrest affidavit, a Shelby County Sheriff's Deputy pulled up to the car on the 8000 block of Tumbler Ridge Lane. The deputy walked up the vehicle and smelled marijuana coming from inside. Two women were inside.
The driver, Camara Wilson, and her passenger, Deerika James were detained. When the deputy was searching the vehicle, he found a pistol, multiple personal credit cards, forklift certification card, wallets, and purses.
Camara Wilson admitted to the deputies that she and "rode around all day throughout the University of Memphis and Lemoyne Owen College pulling on door handles and taking stuff."
