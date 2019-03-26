Woman allegedly tried to hit husband with car, police say

A woman is accused of trying to run over her husband with a car.
Cheri Reese is charged with Aggravated Assault and four counts of Reckless Endangerment.
Police said Reese's sister showed up to the home on Keltner Cove on March 25.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
She said Reese's husband had asked her to take their two kids to someplace safe.
As he is loading the children into the car, MPD said Reese tried to run him over and instead hit the car.
Reese was arrested and was booked into 201 Poplar. A woman is accused of trying to run over her husband with a car.
Cheri Reese is charged with Aggravated Assault and four counts of Reckless Endangerment.
Police said Reese's sister showed up to the home on Keltner Cove on March 25.
She said Reese's husband had asked her to take their two kids to someplace safe.
As he is loading the children into the car, MPD said Reese tried to run him over and instead hit the car.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}