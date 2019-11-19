0 Woman, already charged with animal cruelty, left dogs outside during Arctic blast

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A local animal rescue group said a Memphis woman left her dog and her puppies outside during last week's arctic blast, killing two puppies.

The group questions why Memphis Animal Services did not seize the dog from their owner, who is already charged with animal cruelty.

FOX13 spoke exclusively with MAS today, and they said their hands are tied.

What we learned today is something many in the animal rescue community have known for all too long: the ordinances on the books to protect Memphis's pets may not go far enough.

Both MAS and the rescue group agree—tighter laws could have saved this dog from being in such a sad situation for so long.

The dog and her puppies are now warm and safe inside MAS, after staff said they convinced the owner to surrender them Monday.

"We've been concerned about the property ongoing because mom never had food and water every visit we made," said Suzanna Hollenbach, All 4s Animal Rescue League Director.

When you go into some of Memphis' toughest neighborhoods, providing resources to pet owners, like Maxine Johnson on Lucerne Place in South Memphis.

According to court documents, Johnson was charged with Animal Cruelty in October.

Hollenbach said All 4s Rescue has been at the home no less than a dozen times in the last year, providing them with everything from food, shelter and trying to keep that dog safe here in the backyard and out of MAS.

Last week, Hollenbach said her patience ran out.

"I realized she had puppies," she said. "The temperatures had been in the teens the past few nights and this poor mom and pups had been in the inclement weather."

Two puppies were dead.

Hollenbach argues MAS should have immediately seized the animals, instead, it ordered the owner to take them inside.

"There was not clear evidence that these dogs had died due to exposure," said Alexis Pugh, MAS Director.

MAS added charges to Johnson's summons in environmental court.

"As much as we would love to sometimes just take animals out of situations, there are laws we have to follow," Pugh said.

Both women agree changes are needed to prevent animals like these from slipping through the cracks.

"I understand their hands are tied in many ways, but I strongly feel that this was a situation where they definitely could have seized the animals," Hollenbach said.

Pugh said state law only lets them go so far, so she's currently working to expand city ordinances to give MAS more jurisdiction.

The mother dog and her puppies will soon be up for adoption at MAS.

We knocked on Johnson's door this afternoon and the woman inside said she wasn't home.

She is due in court tomorrow



