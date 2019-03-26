0 Woman and 10-year-old nephew threatened with AR-15, robbed outside Memphis store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after a woman and her nephew were threatened with an AR-15 before being robbed outside a convenience store in Frayser.

Romilla Blackwell said she went with her nephew to sell belts at the 2-Star convenience store off Dellwood Street on Saturday.

When she met the man, she said three people jumped out of the car and grabbed her nephew.

She said after that the man pointed a gun in his face.

“They grabbed my 10-year-old nephew first and I grabbed the gun from them. I fought with them back and forth, I’m talking about everyone watching us fight with this gun in the middle right here,” said Blackwell.

She said the struggle lasted for several minutes.

“I guess I just went into a defense mode and tried to help, I snatched it out of his face and like I said fought him for three minutes everyone just watched me fight him,” said Blackwell.

Blackwell told police the man stole three belts and $2,000 then left with a woman in a blue PT Cruiser.

She said she is lucky to be alive.

“Y’all almost killed me, he was determined to pull the trigger. I swear he was determined to pull the trigger he just did not pull it. If I would’ve let it go, he would’ve let that trigger go,” said Blackwell.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

If you have any information call Memphis police at 545-2677.

