Woman arrested after deadly shooting in Memphis

A woman has been arrested and charged with Reckless homicide after a shooting in Memphis.
According to Memphis police, they were called to the 3000 block of Willow Drive on Monday night. When officers arrived, the victim was dead. Ashley Rivers, 31, was arrested and charged in connection to the shooting.
Police have not released the information surrounding what happened.
On 10/01 at 10:18 p.m., MPD responded to a DOA/Unknown at 3080 Willow Oak Rd.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 2, 2018
Officers located Ashley Rivers 31, in the residence with a male shooting victim. The male was pronounced deceased.
After further investigation, Rivers was arrested & charged with Reckless Homicide. pic.twitter.com/P7V3i4H7Ht
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- After second mistrial in Jessica Chambers murder case, what's next for Quinton Tellis?
- Local OB-GYN accused of sexually assaulting patients
- Family says suspects in Phil Trenary's murder could have been 'peer-pressured'
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}