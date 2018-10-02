  • Woman arrested after deadly shooting in Memphis

    Updated:

    A woman has been arrested and charged with Reckless homicide after a shooting in Memphis. 

    According to Memphis police, they were called to the 3000 block of Willow Drive on Monday night. When officers arrived, the victim was dead. Ashley Rivers, 31, was arrested and charged in connection to the shooting. 

    Police have not released the information surrounding what happened. 

