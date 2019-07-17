Woman arrested after 'domestic situation' ends in stabbing in North Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One woman was arrested after a “domestic situation” ended in a stabbing in North Memphis.
According to police, the victim – who has not been identified – was taken to the hospital from the 2200 block of Eldridge Avenue.
Police said a woman called and said the man had been stabbed around 6 a.m. Wednesday.
He was originally taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he is now expected to be okay.
According to MPD, it appears to be a “domestic situation,” and one woman was arrested by officers. She was identified as Gabrielle Ford, 18.
Ford is being charged with aggravated assault, investigators said.
