  • Woman arrested after 'domestic situation' ends in stabbing in North Memphis, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One woman was arrested after a “domestic situation” ended in a stabbing in North Memphis.

    According to police, the victim – who has not been identified – was taken to the hospital from the 2200 block of Eldridge Avenue. 

    Police said a woman called and said the man had been stabbed around 6 a.m. Wednesday. 

    He was originally taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he is now expected to be okay. 

    According to MPD, it appears to be a “domestic situation,” and one woman was arrested by officers. She was identified as Gabrielle Ford, 18. 

    Ford is being charged with aggravated assault, investigators said.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories