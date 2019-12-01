Woman arrested after firing shots at ex-boyfriend and fleeing the scene, police say

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - A woman is now in police custody for firing shots at her ex-boyfriend Saturday afternoon.
Hailey Hall, 23, is being held at 201 Poplar for aggravated assault after an incident that occurred about 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Southaven, police said.
Officers responded to a call of shots fired on Garden Walk Dr. after Hall fired shots at her ex-boyfriend and fled the scene, a release said.
Southaven Police said she was found after people called in with tips on her location.
