Woman arrested after man was found dead in burning house

TIPTON CO., Tenn. - A woman is finally in police custody after being on the run for almost a year.
According to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office, Amber Blair Whitehead, 33, was wanted for the murder of Joseph A. Roman back in June of 2017. According to police, she murdered Roman and set the house on fire after doing so.
The house was located in the 15000 block of Hwy 59W, where Roman was found. The Tipton County Medical Examiner Dr. Buffy Cook conducted an autopsy and it revealed that Roman was murdered prior to the fire.
Whitehead was taken into police custody Wednesday evening near Tupelo, Mississippi and was housed in the Lee County jail overnight. Tipton County detectives met with Lee County officials Thursday and brought Whitehead back to Tipton County after she waived extradition in Mississippi.
Whitehead is currently being held without bond for 1st Degree Murder and Failure to Appear on Driving on Revoked or Suspended License. She is due in General Sessions Court on Tuesday, May 22.
