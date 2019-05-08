Woman arrested after stealing USPS mail carrier truck in Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman was arrested for stealing a United States Postal Service truck in Memphis, according to police.
Kyla Spears, 20, is accused of stealing the USPS mail carrier truck near Florida Street on Tuesday. Police said she ended up taking the stolen vehicle to Southaven, Miss.
A BOLO was issued, and around 2 p.m., an officer saw the truck on Goodman Road approaching Tchulahuma.
Spears was taken into custody without incident.
She is facing charges of receiving stolen property and is at the DeSoto County Jail awaiting bond to be set.
