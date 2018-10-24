Woman arrested for DUI after crashing into MPD vehicle

A woman was arrested for DUI Wednesday after police said she crashed her car into a marked MPD vehicle.
Rosa Guzman, 23, was arrested in connection with the incident.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said Guzman struck the marked police car around 3 a.m. on Dexter Road near Bridgewater Church Road.
SCSO arrested Rosa Guzman, 23, for DUI after she struck a marked Memphis police car. The accident occurred about 3:00 a.m. this morning on Dexter Rd near Bridgewater Church Rd. Guzman admitted to deputies that she had been drinking. There were no injuries reported on the scene. pic.twitter.com/GbeFdXvbK3— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) October 24, 2018
Deputies said Guzman admitted that she had been drinking prior to the accident.
No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.
Guzman is being charged with driving under the influence, according to SCSO.
