Woman arrested for DUI after crashing into MPD vehicle

    A woman was arrested for DUI Wednesday after police said she crashed her car into a marked MPD vehicle. 

    Rosa Guzman, 23, was arrested in connection with the incident. 

    The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said Guzman struck the marked police car around 3 a.m. on Dexter Road near Bridgewater Church Road. 

    Deputies said Guzman admitted that she had been drinking prior to the accident. 

    No injuries were reported as a result of the crash. 

    Guzman is being charged with driving under the influence, according to SCSO.

