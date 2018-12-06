  • Woman arrested for hitting 11-year-old with minivan, driving away

    By: Scott Madaus

    ARLINGTON, Tenn. - Shelby County deputies have arrested the woman who is accused of hitting an 11-year-old child with her minivan in Arlington. 

    Pennie Perry, 48, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving injury nearly a week after investigators said she hit an 11-year-old with her vehicle.

    Deputies said it happened Friday night at the intersection of Evening Mist Drive and Mahogany Drive. 

    One man who lives feet away from where the accident happened told FOX13 there are children who run, walk and play throughout the area. 

    “It’s a family neighborhood,” said Lee Stehla. “I see a lot of quick driving.”

    Investigators told FOX13 after the child was hit by the white minivan with black rails on the roof, Perry stopped and asked if the child was okay.

    However, Perry then got back in her van and drove off. 

    Investigators said Perry disregarded a stop sign at the intersection when the accident happened before leaving the scene. 

    The victim was rushed to Le Bonheur but is expected to be okay.

