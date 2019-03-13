Woman arrested for pulling gun on husband, police say

A Memphis woman was arrested after telling her husband she wished he would die and pulled a gun, police said.
Bethany Kappes is charged with Aggravated Assault.
Police said the couple was driving yesterday when she started hitting him and threw soda on him.
Then police said she pulled the car over, pulled a gun on her husband and demanded he got out of the car.
"I wish you would roll over and die," Kappes said according to the report.
She turned herself in at a police station.
