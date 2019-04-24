  • Woman arrested for raping 4-year-old boy, police say

    Memphis police arrested a woman after detectives said she raped a 4-year-old boy. 

    On April 22, police were called because two videos were circulating around social media of the woman and the boy. 

    The video descriptions listed in the police affidavit are too graphic to share. 

    Tamara Marion, 24, was developed as the suspect, police said. 

    She was arrested and charged with Rape of a Child and two counts of Especially Aggravated Exploitation of a Minor.

    Police said while she was in custody, she admitted to being the woman in the videos. 

