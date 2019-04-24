Woman arrested for raping 4-year-old boy, police say

Memphis police arrested a woman after detectives said she raped a 4-year-old boy.
On April 22, police were called because two videos were circulating around social media of the woman and the boy.
The video descriptions listed in the police affidavit are too graphic to share.
Tamara Marion, 24, was developed as the suspect, police said.
She was arrested and charged with Rape of a Child and two counts of Especially Aggravated Exploitation of a Minor.
Police said while she was in custody, she admitted to being the woman in the videos.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Attorney: Woman accused of killing Memphis pastor emotional in court, maintains innocence
- 'Justice will be beautiful if the suspects died!' MPD officer’s Facebook post prompts investigation
- Off-duty officer killed, other driver cited after deadly accident on I-55
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}