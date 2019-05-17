Woman arrested for spray painting ‘NAZI' on vehicle in Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police arrested a woman who is accused of spray painting the word “NAZI” on a parked vehicle.
Heather Waddell, 30, is charged with vandalism between $1,000 and $2,500 after police said she spray painted the victim’s truck and fled the scene around 8 a.m. on May 13.
According to investigators, the incident was captured on surveillance cameras in the 3900 block of Austin Peay.
Police said the woman fled the scene in a vehicle driven by a man, but he has not been arrested.
Below is the original description of the incident provided by police.
