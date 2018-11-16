Woman arrested for stealing power from MLGW, police say

A Memphis woman was placed behind bars after she told police she paid someone to rig the utility pole and power lines to give her free electricity.
A Memphis Light, Gas, and Water Investigator called the police to the 2700 block of Tarbora Avenue on November 15.
Police said the homeowner, Delecia Johnson admitted to paying a 'junkie' to give her electrical power illegally at her home.
Court records detailed 'the interference and the destruction done to the power lines and utility pole placed the general public in danger of death or serious bodily injury.
Rogers is charged with Vandalism of Utility Line, Property, etc.
