  Woman arrested for trying to get repossessed car back, assaults multiple people, police say

    Updated:

    She just really wanted her car back.

    A Memphis woman recently bonded out of jail after being accused of going on a rampage to get her repossessed car back.

    Ashlee Matthews is charged with aggravated assault, property theft, and vandalism.

    Back in May, she tried to get her car back from the new owner without permission or payment.

    She's accused of dragging the owner of the car, then hitting him with it twice.

    Two people who saw what was happening tried to shut a gate. But when they were putting on a lock, she slammed into the gate. 

    They were both hit by the gate but were not seriously injured. 

    Eventually, officers arrested her when the car stopped because of flat tires.

    FOX13 learned the damage to the car cost around $2,000.
     

