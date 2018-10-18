  • Woman arrested for trying to steal $14,000 from FedEx Freight, police say

    A woman attempting to take 7-thousand dollars out of her account is now in jail facing fraud charges.

    Lasundra McClinton successfully withdrew 7-thousand dollars at the Regions bank off Shelby Drive.

    McClinton then went to the Regions bank on Elvis Presley Boulevard to withdraw another $7,000. 

    After she was told the vault manager wasn't in, McClinton left.

    But, she returned a short time later to attempt to withdraw the money again. 

    The teller became suspicious and called the company the check was originally from. 

    The check was made out to FedEx Freight, but was voided after it never reached the shipping company. 

    The officers searched McClinton's car but have not found the $7,000 previously withdrawn. 
     

